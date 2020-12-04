Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Twitter by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

