Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWO. Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.82.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 44.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 592,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 33.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 37,299 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

