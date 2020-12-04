Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 152.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock opened at $417.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.40. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $435.26.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.