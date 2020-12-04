U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USX. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $343.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 2.27.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.04 million. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,051. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USX. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 341,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

