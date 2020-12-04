U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USX. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $343.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 2.27.
In other news, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,051. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USX. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 341,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
