UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 14,605 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.56% of Tyler Technologies worth $78,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $417.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.40. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $435.26.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $15,188,600. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

