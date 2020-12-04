UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 15,043 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.60% of The J. M. Smucker worth $78,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of SJM opened at $116.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.42. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

