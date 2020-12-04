UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 182,893 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,893 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of IAA worth $79,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAA. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

IAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

IAA stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.92.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

