UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 34,133 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $107,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $39,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 294.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average of $89.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upped their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.