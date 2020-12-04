UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 687 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 628,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $86,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after buying an additional 717,910 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 7,755.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after purchasing an additional 667,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after purchasing an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,023,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,205,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $153.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

