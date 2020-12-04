UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Markel worth $77,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $146,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,119.25.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $978.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $996.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $987.76. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

