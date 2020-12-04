UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Weyerhaeuser worth $100,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

