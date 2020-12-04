UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.28% of Marriott International worth $83,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $132.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.