UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $103.35 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $103,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.15.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $289.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.92 and its 200 day moving average is $226.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

