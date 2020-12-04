UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $106.60 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of The Cooper Companies worth $106,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $337.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $371.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.17.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

