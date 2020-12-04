UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $79.91 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,730 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.62% of Expedia Group worth $79,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 802.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 804.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $130.57. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

