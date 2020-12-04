UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $81.78 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 714,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $81,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $956,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $41,998,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

