UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $92.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 58,509 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $92,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,618 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $81,533,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $54,803,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $61.40 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.