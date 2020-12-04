UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $93.80 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $93,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,697.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,479 shares of company stock valued at $29,188,386. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKTX opened at $555.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $542.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 0.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.30.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

