UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,459 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Edison International worth $82,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $1,352,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 466,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX opened at $61.54 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

