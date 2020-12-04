UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,402 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $105,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $131.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.46. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,501 shares of company stock worth $9,370,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

