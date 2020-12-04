UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 11,066 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of Copart worth $84,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,124,000 after buying an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,307,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Copart by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,421,000 after buying an additional 153,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Copart by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,976,000 after purchasing an additional 330,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Copart by 18.9% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average is $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.