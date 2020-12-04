UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,496 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $100,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.49, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.