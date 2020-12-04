UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 82,178 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 82,178 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of Corning worth $95,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,951 shares of company stock worth $5,552,697 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.