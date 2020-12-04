UBS Group Analysts Give UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) a €8.80 Price Target

UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UCG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.52 ($11.20).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

