UBS Group Reiterates €4.45 Price Target for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF)

UBS Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.13 ($3.68).

EPA:AF opened at €5.28 ($6.21) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €3.73 and a 200-day moving average of €3.88. Air France-KLM SA has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

