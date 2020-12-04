Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $312.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $312.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.08.
ULTA opened at $289.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,905,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
