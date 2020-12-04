Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $312.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $312.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.08.

ULTA opened at $289.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,905,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

