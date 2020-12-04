Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $300.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.08.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $289.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.29. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 35.4% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 43,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.