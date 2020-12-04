United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on USM. Raymond James raised their price target on United States Cellular from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.77.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.67. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

