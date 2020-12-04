United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Holdings Reduced by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 98.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of USO opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.42. United States Oil Fund, LP has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $106.56.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.