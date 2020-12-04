United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded United Utilities Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.52. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.42%.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.