Unity Software (NYSE:U) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.10.

NYSE U opened at $145.67 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $155.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.66.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $18,517,964.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $22,770,191.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,221,232 shares in the company, valued at $782,998,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $436,000.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

