Universal (NYSE:UVV) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Universal by 35.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at $473,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 64.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 32.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

