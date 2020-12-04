Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NYSE:UBA opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.69. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Also, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

