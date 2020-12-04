USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on USAC. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

USAC stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. Equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.74%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 28.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 191,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 195.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 160,983 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 65.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

