Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research started coverage on Usio in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Usio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Usio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.81.

USIO opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

