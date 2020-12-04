ValuEngine Downgrades DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.96.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 474.13% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.
About DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.
