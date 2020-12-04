ValuEngine Lowers Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.83.

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

