ValuEngine Lowers Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AMST stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Get Amesite alerts:

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.