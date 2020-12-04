ValuEngine Lowers Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

APVO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 7.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 636,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $9,136,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 174,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,961,316.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

