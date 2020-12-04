ValuEngine Lowers Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $72.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 13.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.