ValuEngine Lowers ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.08.

ArcBest stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

