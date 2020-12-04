ValuEngine Lowers Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASPU. BidaskClub cut Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $286.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,763.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $107,127.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 8,739.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,857,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,203,086 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 658,033 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,178,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,187,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 68.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 224,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.