ValuEngine Lowers Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

ACBI stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 365,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 103,140 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 100,756 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 122,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.