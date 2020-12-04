ValuEngine Lowers Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ATLC opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $261.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 595.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

