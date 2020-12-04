ValuEngine Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.58.

BigCommerce stock opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 55,786 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $3,670,160.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,403.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $10,584,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,627,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,101,777.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $4,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $2,665,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

