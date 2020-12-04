ValuEngine Lowers Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities raised their price target on Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.70.

Brightcove stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $688.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73, a PEG ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 6.9% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after acquiring an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Brightcove by 74.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

