ValuEngine Lowers Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CFBI stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Community First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. The company has a market cap of $71.28 million, a P/E ratio of 331.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Community First Bancshares alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community First Bancshares stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Community First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Community First Bancshares worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts, loans on new and used automobiles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Community First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.