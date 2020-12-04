ValuEngine Lowers Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

APPS has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.43.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,432 shares of company stock worth $4,190,013 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

