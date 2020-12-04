ValuEngine Lowers Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen downgraded Gogo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gogo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.40.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Gogo has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $11.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $860.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $103,912.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,426.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 570,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $5,711,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gogo by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 1,423,670 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,553,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gogo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,755,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 380,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sandell Asset Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 789,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 373,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.