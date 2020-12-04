ValuEngine Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jyske Bank increased their price objective on HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HubSpot from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.27.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock opened at $387.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.28 and a beta of 1.65. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $401.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.20.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total transaction of $2,392,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,542,685.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,194,303.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,363,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $10,577,099. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in HubSpot by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.